A question lurking in many minds during this pandemic is one that contemplates our murky but hopefully not-too-distant future: What will “normal” look like after this storm has mostly passed?
One answer, obviously, is that it won’t look very normal, at least compared to what we are nostalgically yearning for these days.
In fact, there may be many answers to that question, and all of them may be nervously valid.
We’re seeing some clues about that right now.
As most of the world knows, the Park Jefferson Speedway in Union County recently announced that it was going ahead with hosting the Open Wheel Nationals auto race event Saturday, with a second race at a secondary track Sunday. The races were scheduled despite efforts in this state to facilitate social distancing and limit crowd sizes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since there’s no shelter-in-place order or any mandates to enforce other limitations, we were left with Gov. Kristi Noem “encouraging” and “asking” people not to attend the races, but saying she wouldn’t prevent these events from happening.
Organizers at Park Jefferson said they weren’t thumbing their noses at authorities or ignoring health guidelines that most of us have taken to heart the past several weeks. Track owner Adam Adamson told the Argus Leader that only 700 spectators would be allowed into the 4,000-seat main facility Saturday to promote distancing, and numerous other precautions would be taken.
“We intend to go overboard on following CDC guidelines,” he said. “We’re just a small race track in rural South Dakota trying to give some entertainment and a little bit of a break from some of this madness that’s going on right now. We think we can do so in a safe environment.”
Added promoter Terry McCall, “There isn’t community transmission in (Union) county, and according to the CDC, we’re still eligible to do what we want to do.”
But these are different times with different sensibilities — and, especially, different fears. With this situation, we can get an idea of what our “normal” may be at some point.
The race organizers faced criticism from the state and across the country for going ahead with these events. Finally, they announced Thursday that the races would be held without fans in attendance. The organizers cited pressure from Gov. Noem’s office and the CDC for their decision. Still, the fact that someone was ready to schedule an event that can draw a crowd in the middle of a pandemic remains striking. While pressure (as opposed to emergency law) produced a compromise this time, it may not happen for the next event — which will inevitably come. It will all be a matter of timing and any possible differences of opinion on when the time for such gatherings is right.
Also, no matter what the criteria say and what precautions were deployed, everything we’ve heard about what we must do to combat COVID-19 informed us that these races would have been risky for those who attended. This fact probably would have held down the attendance anyway; then again, the reported brisk ticket sales (which were limited for distancing purposes) suggest some people were either satisfied with the precautions or were unconcerned with the coronavirus threat. Either way, our first, easiest inclination was to see it as a reckless gamble.
When those attendees would have left the event, they would certainly have dispersed to several communities throughout the region. There have been numerous reports of crowds at other events — such as Mardi Gras in New Orleans and spring break activities in Florida — where people were likely exposed to the coronavirus and then spread it elsewhere. We don’t know if that would have happened this weekend, but no one could guarantee that it wouldn’t. During a media briefing Wednesday, a reporter asked Gov. Noem if the state planned to conduct any post-event monitoring of the crowds that attended the races. She said no, but the infection statistics would surely have been watched closely.
And that may well be what “normal” looks like, at least for a while, as we try to get our lives moving forward again. There will be fears about attending or holding large events, and those who attend may have to worry not only about being exposed but also carrying the virus elsewhere and infecting others. In other times, such concerns may have felt overheated and overstated, but now, it’s acceptable paranoia born of the possible and of our real-time fears. And it now feels, for lack of a better word, normal.
Getting on with our lives again is something we ALL want to do, but it will be, at best, an apprehensive transition for some time to come.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.