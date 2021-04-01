On March 19, 1975, Yankton Area Arts received its official 501(c)(3) non-profit status which means we recently celebrated our birthday!
In the last 46 years, YAA has created a vast array of programs, exhibits, and events to bring the arts to Yankton and the surrounding area. YAA has established annual family fun programming including the Kids Art Fest and Summer Concert Series. We have restored and continue to maintain the historic G.A.R. Hall, we commissioned a sculpture that rests in Riverside Park created by South Dakota artist Dale Lamphere who created the Dignity sculpture in Chamberlain and most recently the Arc of Dreams in Sioux Falls. All our successes are thanks to countless volunteers and community members who have helped lead and guide the organization through the years. As we look to future growth and greater impact in the Yankton area, we also want to celebrate all we have done. We are looking for creative community members who will help us start planning our 50th Birthday bash! We have a few fun ideas but know there are other fantastic party planners out there who have great ideas. If you are interested give us a call or stop by!
YAA is seeking volunteers to serve on our board of directors. The board of directors is a group of volunteers who believe in the YAA mission and work to help further that mission while guiding the organization to positively impact the community and be sustainable long into the future! Board members are members of the organization who attend monthly meetings, serve on at least one committee and help with events throughout the year. Interested or have more questions? Contact one of our board members or staff with your questions. Ready to jump in? Contact us at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
On display at G.A.R. Hall is a new exhibit by Sioux Falls artist Jenny Bye. “An Encaustic Link” explores a unique style of painting using beeswax, damar resin, dry pigments and collage elements that are fused into layers, variously added and scraped away.
The description says: “It is a very physical, mysterious and exciting medium to work with. Not knowing what will happen next, what that next scrape will reveal, fuels my need to create.”
Jenny has been painting in this technique for twelve years. She studied art at Eastern Montana State University. Before relocating to Sioux Falls, Jenny was the education coordinator at the Sioux City Art Center. She has several solo exhibits on her resume and her work has also been published in the Briar Cliff Review. This extraordinary exhibit is on display all month long at G.A.R. Hall through May 7 with a reception honoring the artist on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public.
YAA is now accepting applications for the 2021 Educator Scholarship. This annual educator scholarship was established in 2018 to inspire Yankton educators to add creative, engaging, artful methods to their classroom curriculum. The scholarship awarded will be up to $500 and is intended to assist with costs associated with continuing education or graduate credit course opportunities. All Yankton educators are eligible and encouraged to apply by May 1. An email was sent to school administrators with a direct link to the application. Educators may also access the application by inquiring with YAA at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
Yankton Area Arts invites area photographers to participate in the annual photo competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. The annual photo exhibit is an area photographic competition, now in its 17th year, designed to encourage and recognize the talents of area photographers. The exhibit is open to photographers of all experience and age levels. Have you ever seen a photo or a painting and recognized a feeling, or a smell, or a memory? This year we are asking photographers to focus on one of our five senses and try to Capture Sound in their photo. What would it sound like to step into their photo?
Photos must be submitted to G.A.R. Hall July 26-30 during open hours, Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. All photos must be ready to hang. Submission rules and entry forms for the competition can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org or by inquiring at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
Save the dates! We are thrilled to once again be able to offer some of our regular summer programming including Kid Art Fest (June 1), the Summer Concert Series held each Tuesday evening at Riverside Park beginning June 1. Additionally, stay tuned for more information on our Summer Kid Studio Art Camp!
YAA would like to remind the public of our year-round gift shop full of unique hand-made items perfect for every special event. We have Yankton puzzles, jewelry, cards, artwork, books, home décor, and so much more! You can purchase items in person during our open hours or by special appointment. Additionally, items can be purchased from our online gift shop at yanktonareaarts.square.site.
We greatly appreciate community support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-5pm and Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
