It is time to register your preschooler for the 2023-24 school year. Our classes fill up quickly, and we have a new online registration process for enrolling your child that began Thursday, Dec. 1.
YSD’s preschool will remain tuition-free for families living within the Yankton School District boundaries.
We offer two options for 3-year-olds (8:35-11:15 a.m. on Tuesday/Thursday or Monday/Wednesday/Friday).
In addition, we offer three preschool options for 4-year-olds. The first option meets three sessions per week on Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 8:35-11:15 a.m. The second & third options meet five sessions per week on Monday-Friday from either 8:35-11:15 a.m. or 12:35-3:15 p.m. Certain class options are limited in number, so please be aware it is critical to register in a timely manner if a specific class is desired.
Please be sure to reserve your child’s spot in preschool by registering online. Registration for Preschool can be found on the district’s website (https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/) under the Early Childhood tab (click the drop-down arrow next to SCHOOLS and choose Early Childhood). Click on the Preschool Registration tab on the far right under the Webster Elementary picture. Full directions are provided under the red School Registration heading.
A $50 registration fee is required to register, and this will be refunded to you once your child is enrolled in JrK or Kindergarten in the Yankton School District. Once the online registration process is completed, your child will be registered (if space avails). Children enrolled in preschool also need current immunizations and a birth certificate, which can be uploaded when registering. Your health care provider can also fax immunizations to 605-655-0006.
DISTRICT 18 LEGISLATIVE CRACKER BARRELS
Yankton County citizens will have the opportunity to hear from and submit questions to their District 18 legislators at the Legislative Cracker Barrels sponsored by the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee.
The tentative dates/time for the 2023 Cracker Barrels will be:
• Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. — CMTEA Facility
• Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. — CMTEA Facility
• Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. — CMTEA Facility
Cracker Barrels will be during the South Dakota State Legislative session. Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Julie Auch and Rep. Mike Stevens will be available to answer questions.
For more information, please contact Yankton Thrive at (605) 665-3636 or visit their website at: www.yanktonsd.com
CHRISTMAS BREAK
The Yankton School District will release at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 for Christmas Break. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Yankton School District Phone App
Stay connected with YSD during the 2022-23 school year! Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events, and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket.
Please join us by downloading the YSD app:
• iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6
• Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board Meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
School board meetings are live-streamed, as well as recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/ysd/page/video-archive
The public is always welcome to attend.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to lead the Yankton School District. You are welcome to contact me at any time to visit. I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or one of our school buildings. I would also come to your facility or meeting place.
If there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in the future, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Wishing you a wonderful Christmas and Happy New Year!
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.