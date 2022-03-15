Is the biannual ritual of changing our clocks back and forth finally running out of time?
The practice, which goes back more than a century, has become a fixture in our lives, as has the prospect of some people complaining about “springing forward” in March and “falling back” in November.
Some state legislatures have been working on doing something about it. Nebraska is one of the latest, on Monday giving first-round approval to a bill that would keep the state permanently on Daylight Saving Time (DST) if surrounding states or the federal government also mandate the same thing.
And on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate got into the act, passing by a unanimous voice vote the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time (i.e., the summer mode) permanent starting in 2023.
The prospect seems attractive, eliminating the jarring fallout and addressing some of the health issues that could be tied to the time changes. And the idea usually polls well with the public.
Nevertheless, such a change should be considered very carefully.
The practice of time change in this country stems back to World War I when the U.S. government instituted DST to provide more sunlit hours for people during the warmest time of the year. It was also believed to be a practical way to reduce consumer energy consumption, with the savings in terms of coal used to generate energy then being diverted to the military for the war effort.
The DST protocol was repealed after World War I ended but was resurrected during World War II, after which it was again repealed.
However, the extra sunlight in the summertime night hours grew increasingly popular, so some states began adopting DST while others didn’t, which turned frustrating for cross-country operations such as airlines.
In 1966, Congress passed legislation to establish a permanent — but seasonal— DST period. It has remained in place since, although the dates for springing forward and falling back have been adjusted on occasion.
Doing away with standard time (i.e., the winter mode) altogether and keeping DST permanently could potentially run into numerous interconnectivity issues, especially if it’s done on a state-by-state basis.
The Nebraska bill recognizes this and ties such a move to what neighboring states do. It would be difficult for, say, Nebraska and South Dakota to operate at different time schedules for part of the year. In Yankton, where up to one-third of its workers hail from Nebraska, this time jumping would pose a real headache for employees and, subsequently, employers.
One must also factor in what Daylight Saving Time would look like during the winter. In Yankton, it would mean afternoon sunlight on Dec. 21 (which is usually the winter solstice) until almost 6 p.m., but the sun wouldn’t rise until nearly 9 a.m. This could cause serious hazards for kids going to school in the dark, for example.
History may offer a guiding light here. During the 1973-74 energy crisis, President Richard Nixon mandated year-round DST beginning in January 1974 as an energy-saving measure, a move that (once again) polled well when it was implemented. But, according to the Washington Post, the idea soon fell out of favor as parents found themselves sending kids to school in the wintry darkness. After the winter of 1975, the idea of year-round DST was dumped. (Also, the Department of Transportation discovered that the switch to year-round DST may have actually increased energy consumption.)
Another consideration is that time zones cover a lot of ground and aren’t uniform. For example, the sun rises today (March 16) at 7:53 a.m. in White River, which is the western edge of the Central Time Zone, but it rises at 7:01 a.m. in Chicago, located on the eastern edge of the same time zone. So, a national changeover to DST would create problematic issues with morning light for someone somewhere during the winter months.
That’s why the issue has always been a bit tricky to tackle, which is something we may soon find out.
