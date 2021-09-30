A few weeks ago, the Yankton community lost an arts icon. Scott Luken was a teacher, friend, contributor, mentor and a top-notch, award-winning sculptor whose work is on display throughout the country. While the loss of our friend will be felt for a long time, we are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our community. Thank you for extending your sympathies and for the numerous memorial donations to our organization. We will be good stewards of your generosity and work to ensure the legacy of Scott Luken is remembered and honored for years to come.
Artist Reyna Hernandez of Vermillion is the current exhibiting artist at G.A.R. Hall. Hernandez utilizes mixed media across disciplines to investigate the concept of identity hybridity in relation to her Indigenous bloodlines and western education. She attempts to investigate her place in the world while examining the complex connections between western discourse, epistemic violence in academia and her own sense of Dakota identity. “Chimera” is on display through Oct. 15, with a special reception honoring the artist and her work on Friday, Oct. 1, from 5-7 p.m. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is always free and open to the public Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m.
Rounding out our 2021 exhibit calendar is the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild (DPQG). Every two years, the DPQG puts together a lovely exhibit of their quilted creations for the arts community to enjoy. “The Magic of Tints and Shades” will feature quilts that utilize only two colors of fabric with varying tints and shades in the chosen color family. The quilt exhibit will be on display Oct. 18-Nov. 19, with a special reception honoring the quilters on Friday, Nov. 5, from 5-7 p.m. Additionally, Yankton Area Arts will announce the recipients of the annual Art Advocates of the Year at the Nov. 5 reception. You don’t want to miss it!
Each year, YAA hosts an Art Market to accompany the annual Harvest Halloween Festival in the Meridian District. The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, with Art Market hours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on that day. Thanks to Curt Bernard for offering space to the Art Market again this year, we will be in a new location and closer to the fun activities of the day! Join us in the Brewery located at 200 Walnut St. on Oct. 30 to support some of our favorite local artists. Additionally, we are planning the return of the Kids Halloween Art Fest where kids can make and take fun arts activities supplied by local nonprofit organizations. If you are an artist or organization and would like to participate this year, contact us at info@YanktonAreaArts.org.
Yankton Area Arts is making plans to host (in-person and online) the 16th annual Crimson Door Holiday Boutique. The Crimson Door is Yankton’s longest running pop-up. Over 50 regional artists will offer unique, handmade items perfect for gift giving throughout the year. The Crimson Door will be open to the public Dec. 5-23 with a special member’s only appreciation and first-look shopping experience on Dec. 4. Look for more information about these fun holiday events at YanktonAreaArts.org or on our social media channels.
YAA is seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees throughout the year. Committee involvement includes, but is not limited to, event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a nonprofit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.