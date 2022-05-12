World War II made both expected and unlikely cameo appearances in the flow of this week’s world events, and as someone who firmly believes our past speaks to our future, I was struck by the telling contrasts those old memories cast over the current proceedings.
They showed up in Russia Monday as it held its Victory Day celebration to commemorate the ending of World War II in 1945. In Moscow, there was a parade of Russian military vehicles intended to honor the Soviet Union’s harrowing triumph over Nazi Germany decades ago, as well as remind the world now of the earth-shaking might apparently still at the ready.
But the day could not have been more ironic.
Russia is waging a floundering war in Ukraine, and a mission that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely figured would have been over in days is now crawling toward its third month with neither an end nor any kind of victory in sight. The invasion is seen more for its cruelty and incompetence than its tactical brilliance (despite certain claims to the contrary).
Putin used Monday’s celebration to again label the Ukrainian government in Kyiv as “Nazis.” (In fairness, when Germany marched into Ukraine in 1941 as part of the broader invasion of Soviet Russia, the persecuted Ukrainians briefly and regretfully welcomed the Nazis as liberators.) But Putin’s words rang hollow on a day filled more with a twilight of despair than an assuring glow of victory.
The irony of the moment was lost on no one.
It’s Russia, of course, that has taken on the role of World War II Germany in this scenario. Putin is trying to revive the old Soviet empire, somewhat mirroring Adolf Hitler’s attempt to build a 1,000-year Reich in the 1930s and ‘40s. It’s Russia that is killing civilians in blitzkrieg-like attacks and reportedly shipping Ukrainians off to relocation camps. It’s Russia that believed in its own invincibility when it attacked Ukraine in February, much as Germany (or, at least, Hitler) believed its military machine was unstoppable when it invaded the Soviet Union in 1941. It’s Russia that is learning, like Germany before it, that enemies don’t always wilt when defending their homeland; it’s Russia, of all countries, that seems to have forgotten that. It’s Russia’s hubris that has replaced Nazi Germany’s delusional sense of empire in the here and now.
Meanwhile, on the same day Russia was celebrating ghosts from another age, President Joe Biden summoned another spirit from the past, signing a bill that revived the World War II-era Lend-Lease program as a means of helping Ukraine in its war efforts. This allows the U.S. to lend or lease weapons and goods to the Ukrainians more quickly by getting around bureaucratic hurdles.
Anyone who studies World War II inevitably encounters Washington’s Lend-Lease policy, deployed in the days before U.S. entry into the conflict as well as through its duration. In early 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt desperately wanted to bolster Great Britain (in particular) and the Soviet Union as they stood up against Germany and Italy, but the American public had little desire to get into another “European war.” So, the Lend-Lease program was created to allow the U.S. to lend or lease war material to London and Moscow while technically — and barely — remaining a noncombatant. How long this tenuous situation might have lasted (probably not very much longer, since U.S. ships were being sunk by German U-boats in the summer and autumn of ’41) was rendered moot when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor that December. It unleashed an American monster, from the Axis perspective, and Lend-Lease continued as a vital supply chain to our allies through the war’s end.
The new Lend-Lease doesn’t attempt to cast a fiction of neutrality, although it does still embrace the technical stance of Washington being a noncombatant in this conflict.
It does show, however, more contrasts between 1941 and 2022.
Now, we’re deploying Lend-Lease against an old WWII ally. And that ex-ally has, like Hitler’s Germany, become a crippled pariah in this war — a conflict unleashed by a tyrant so convinced of his might that he has forgotten the lessons from the ghosts he tried to celebrate Monday. In many ways, the old Soviets seem to have much in common with Ukrainians now.
And Putin’s actions are doing the one thing he has likely feared: It’s uniting the west against Russia. NATO’s resolve in Europe has strengthened, and now Sweden and Finland, which have remained neutral for decades out of concern of antagonizing Moscow, are making formal overtures to NATO out of concerns over Moscow’s aggression. Like Germany pointlessly declaring war on the U.S. days after Japan’s Pearl Harbor attack — thus engaging America in the European theater, too — Putin’s Ukraine campaign looms as an unforced error that could have grave military ramifications for decades.
World War II is an increasingly distant memory, with most of the soldiers who waged that fight now gone. And yet, that conflict remains compellingly relevant to us, and it will always do so as long as tyrants see war as a tool of repression and conquest and as long as people summon the will to stand up to them. That story will never, ever change.
