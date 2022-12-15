Sandy Hook A Decade Later: Thoughts, Prayers And Hope

It was a hectic Friday morning as I was preparing for a luncheon that would select Yankton’s next Citizen of the Year (which is how we did it back then). Just before I left the office, I noticed on television that there were sketchy reports of a school shooting in Connecticut, in which there appeared to be casualties …
And so arrived the Sandy Hook massacre 10 years ago this week. Twenty first-grade children and six adults were slaughtered amid a Christmas season of light and dreams.
Instead, it was a dark, nightmarish day in America.
But, somewhere in my despair that afternoon, I also came to believe it was a day that might change everything.
How could this nation watch those terrified children die in a hail of gunfire and do nothing?
How could we not be moved to finally take action against the escalating proliferation of powerful semiautomatic firearms in this country?
That was my delusion.
Instead, after the obligatory “thoughts and prayers” song and dance, our lawmakers decided what we really needed were sentinels posted in schools and teachers trained to handle weapons. In other words, our response to Sandy Hook was to accommodate the proliferation.
What has it produced these past 10 years?
Since Sandy Hook, there have been 189 U.S. school shooting incidents with 279 people killed, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database. That includes 21 people (19 of them kids) murdered in Uvalde, Texas, last spring at an elementary school where good guys with guns (including members of the district’s own police force, or “sentinels”) waited outside the school while a bad guy with a gun mowed down children, some of whom had their bodies so torn apart by bullets that they could only be identified through DNA matches with their parents.
And yet, there are still plenty of politicians at every level vigorously defending the absolute reach of the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Mind you, the term “arms” covers a lot of historical territory. It can theoretically range from a single-shot musket, for “well regulated militias,” that could fire a ball that traveled from 400 to 1,200 feet per second (which is what the crafters of the Second Amendment likely had in mind back in 1791) to a modern semiautomatic rifle, like an AR-15, that can fire up to 60 rounds a minute (but, with a now-banned modified bump stock, could reportedly squeeze off up to 600 rounds a minute) and unleash bullets that travel 3,200 feet per second — needed, apparently, to deal with pesky prairie dogs, as one of our U.S. senators stated a few months ago. We had a local legislative candidate whose proclaimed priorities during the campaign were “the sanctity of life and the Second Amendment,” inferring perhaps that these two items owned the same moral priority.
But the ghosts of Sandy Hook and Uvalde and so many other schools, churches, stores, malls, offices, theaters, nightclubs and wherever else “soft targets” congregate may beg to differ.
If the Sandy Hook kids were alive this Christmas, they would be high school juniors and would likely be looking ahead to life beyond high school, to life on their own special paths, to building lives of their own one day. To life of any kind.
Instead, they are forever first graders, screaming in horror as gunshots thunder about them, at them and, finally, through them. They are locked forever in that one dead day.
Their families and friends have lived the last 10 years with the memories and the emptiness, and many have struggled in this very American hell.
“It breaks my heart to think of the wonderful impact (my son) would have had in these last 10 years and what he would have still yet to come, and it’s all been taken away from him,” Mark Barden, the father of Sandy Hook victim Daniel Barden, told The Associated Press.
The father added, “(My wife) and I still have moments where we just kind of look at each other, still wrapping our heads around the fact that our little 7-year-old boy was shot to death in his first grade classroom.”
And we as a nation chose to do nothing about it.
However, there may finally be some small shafts of light piercing this darkness.
This year, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which, according to AP, “expands background checks for younger gun buyers, boosts school mental health programs and promotes ‘red flag’ laws to temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed dangerous.” It’s a tiny step, but a step all the same.
On other fronts, the families of Sandy Hook survivors reached a $73 million settlement with Remington, the gun manufacturer that made the rifle used to murder their children. Also, far-right radio host/conspiracy monger Alex Jones was recently ordered to pay $1.4 billion in damages for promoting the claim that the 2012 massacre was a hoax.
These are glimmers of hope, albeit 10 long years and hundreds of funerals after Sandy Hook.
While these steps can never bring back the dead, they may help spare some of the next potential victims — whoever and wherever they are — from the same fate.
And perhaps then we could truly hope that our thoughts and prayers are finally being answered.
