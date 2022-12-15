Sandy Hook A Decade Later: Thoughts, Prayers And Hope
It was a hectic Friday morning as I was preparing for a luncheon that would select Yankton’s next Citizen of the Year (which is how we did it back then). Just before I left the office, I noticed on television that there were sketchy reports of a school shooting in Connecticut, in which there appeared to be casualties …

And so arrived the Sandy Hook massacre 10 years ago this week. Twenty first-grade children and six adults were slaughtered amid a Christmas season of light and dreams.

