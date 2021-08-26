It was odd to read the article in Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan about the future of the Summit Activities Center (SAC), which has been serving Yankton for 25 years.
You see, I still recall the days when the opening of the $20 million joint project broadly referred to as the Summit Center represented the arrival of a bright future with new possibilities for this community.
Wednesday’s article explored the issues with the “aging” fitness portion of the facility and pointed out how times have changed in the wellness industry, perhaps rendering that aspect of the SAC somewhat antiquated.
Time does fly, of course, especially for those who remember the campaign to build the city/school structure and then enjoyed the great benefits that came with it.
Now, to be clear, the facility isn’t going anywhere. But parsing this down to a discussion about what the city should do with the activities center portion of the multi-use complex — the portion that includes the indoor pool and training areas — is a reminder of how unique the overall joint facility actually was when it came to be.
It was built in the 1990s as a sort of marriage — a joint city/school project that was unusual for that age. By doing that, it also meant a bond issue to build it needed to pass by a simple majority, not by the super-majority that would have been needed back then to approve what was originally a proposal for a new high school. This resulted in an unsuccessful lawsuit that nevertheless delayed construction for a year.
When the facility opened in the fall of 1996, what it brought to Yankton, besides a badly needed new high school, was a top-rate theater, a gymnasium/arena that was large enough to host state basketball and volleyball tournaments and, as for the city portion of it, a municipal wellness center at a time when private fitness operations were rather rare. All this was part of a larger project that, for many years, was referred to as Yankton High School/Summit Activities Center, a name that was divided several years later. And this doesn’t even take into account the domino effect of moving the Yankton Middle School from its ancient, inadequate former home to the relatively new (at the time, almost 40-year-old) former high school.
We take all that for granted now, a generation later. So, when I think back on this project, I really have to work to sort out the things that are technically NOT part of the activities center, like YHS, the main gym and the theater, which were all significant additions to the community on their own.
Certainly, the fitness facility was a great addition, too. There was a wellness center on the pre-pavilion Avera campus, and there were very few other fitness operations in town. And, of course, there were no online fitness programs that have now become popular for those who prefer training at home or in private.
Times have indeed changed, as was pointed out in Wednesday’s story. In Yankton, there are now several private fitness facilities, some that even offer 24-hour access. There is also the recent arrival of the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse at Mount Marty, which has become a great addition to the fitness offerings for this community. Thus, as the years have passed and the concept of wellness has evolved, the SAC now finds itself stuck in the past, albeit the memorably recent past.
Because of that, the Summit Center has also become a financial drain on the fitness front. Costs have risen as more repairs are needed, and attendance is down because of greater competition. The pandemic surely didn’t help matters.
With that, the city may be ready to discuss a different arrangement — one term I heard used was “off-loading” — that may get the City of Yankton out of the YHS/SAC facility altogether. Given the unique joint arrangement that was devised to construct the facility in the first place, it’s an intriguing fate to consider.
But it’s also apparently the natural consequence of different times. In some ways, this isn’t really the same town it was in the 1990s, just as it isn’t quite the same world. A new arrangement may well be wise for all concerned, although it would paint a sobering contrast to the reasons and demands that brought all this to Summit St. in the first place a quarter-century ago.
