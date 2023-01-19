By Sen. Sydney Davis
R-District 17 (Burbank)
The first week of the legislative session is in the books! I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working for you in Pierre. This session, I’m representing District 17 in the State Senate. I’m excited to be able to use that role to continue to fight for our communities and state.
I want to share a few highlights from last week.
The legislative session opened with the annual speech from the governor on the State of the State. On Wednesday, South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen gave the State of the Judiciary address; on Thursday, Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek gave the State of the Tribes.
Friday, the Senate approved our first bill of the session to create a loan and grant program for workforce housing construction in the state. The bill was very similar to a bill from the last session. It puts the South Dakota Housing Development Authority in charge of administering loans for $100 million and grants in the sum of $50 million for the construction of housing infrastructure. The State will fund the $150 million, and federal funding will provide an additional $50 million for grants. The House will now consider the bill.
As we head into week two, committees will start meeting regularly and diving into bills. I will serve on the Senate State Affairs Committee, the Senate Education Committee, and as vice-chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. For those unfamiliar with the legislative process, my website has information about the legislative process in Pierre, including how ideas become laws and visiting Pierre and our Capitol Building. Visit votesydneydavis.com/visiting-pierre.
As your representative in Pierre, your opinions, questions and concerns about our state’s business are very important to me.
Because of the volume of emails legislators receive, I prioritize emails from District 17 residents. You can help out by including where you live in your email. Contact me at Sydney.Davis@sdlegislature.gov.
Thank you!
