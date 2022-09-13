Officials with the Yankton School District (YSD) were true to their word Monday night.
During the monthly school board meeting at which the 2022-2023 budget was finalized, YSD officials announced that they would be asking for $500,000 less from the maximum annual $1.85 million property tax opt-out that voters approved in 2020.
This is something school officials promised they would do when pushing for the opt-out passage two years ago.
Whether or not the district would ever find itself in a position to take less than the full amount was another matter. Given how many districts across South Dakota had opted out of the property tax freeze in order to fund school operations, as well as the ongoing struggle the schools had with Pierre in regard to funding, it was difficult to see a time when Yankton might reach a point where the entire opt-out amount wouldn’t be needed.
But things can change for the better.
“We have increased enrollment, and I think we have done a really good job fiscally with our budget,” YSD Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle told the board. “We have really watched how we spend and what we spend our money on, and so, we are able to make that recommendation (for a smaller draw from the opt-out) tonight.”
He added, “One of the things that I promised our community (when the four-year opt-out was passed in 2020) was that if there’s ever any time during this four-year period that we can reduce that opt-out amount, we would do so. Tonight, we have.”
Indeed, when speaking to the Press & Dakotan on the night the opt-out passed on Feb. 11, 2020, Kindle said, “If there’s an opportunity for us not to take as much (as the full amount), we are certainly going to look at that.” (Meanwhile, an online comment to that 2020 story remarked, “The amount may be less than the $1,850,000 requested[?] HA HA HA HA, that’s a good one. The government taking less money than they can[?]”)
This decision may strike some as a surprise, given the capital projects the district has undertaken in recent years, including the refurbishing of Crane-Youngworth Field and the plan to build an early-education facility soon. Nevertheless, the overall care shown in spending is certainly a benefit.
More illuminating, however, is the fact that enrollment is up, which means more school aid is coming in. This shows the huge importance of general growth in this community and the benefits it can have on many levels. Attracting new families who bring kids to the school system can literally pay dividends for the school district and, consequently, the district’s patrons.
The tax relief provided by YSD’s move will be spread across the board, according to YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz.
“In total, for school portion of levies, the average agricultural property should see a reduction of nearly 26 cents, owner occupied should see a reduction of nearly 52 cents and commercial will see a reduction of over $1 per $1,000,” he said. “We thought, ‘That’s pretty darn important to share with people,’ meaning, it not only affects our revenue, which is very important to us, but also the burden on the taxpayers.”
One might argue that it was the least the district could do after voters finally approved an opt-out after three tries.
But that’s also the point. The fact that YSD felt it was in a position to provide this relief when it, too, is dealing with high prices and inflationary pressures could fairly be seen as the district putting a priority giving the taxpayers who support the district a break. It is rewarding a show of faith by keeping a promise.
