The City of Yankton’s involvement in the fitness facility at the Summit Activities Center (SAC) is up in the air, which makes this an ideal time for the public and city officials to hash out this complex situation.
It was recently announced that the city is looking to divest itself from the SAC fitness facility because of the heavy expense involved in its operation. (This does NOT include the indoor aquatics center, which remains the only real indoor swimming pool in town.) Earlier this month, officials noted that the city is forced to transfer approximately $600,000 each year from the general fund to help cover the SAC expenses. City Manager Amy Leon cited a loss of members and a subsequent fall in revenue that is increasing the red ink tied to operating the facility.
Leon has proposed getting the city out of the SAC fitness operation as of Jan. 1, 2023. She said city officials are looking to off-load the operation to a third party. However, it’s not clear what would happen if such an operator cannot be found.
Leon notes, correctly, that a lot has changed in the Yankton fitness scene in the nearly 30 years since the SAC opened. It’s true that there are a lot more fitness offerings available now, which arguably makes the SAC facility largely redundant.
However, there is opposition. At Monday night’s City Commission meeting, Yankton resident Brian Hunhoff made an impassioned case for maintaining the city’s presence in the fitness facility. He noted that many senior citizens and senior groups have used the facility for years. They especially appreciate the walking path in the winter months.
“We (also) have several disabled people who use that fitness room every day — ABS has a group that works out in the gym as well as other folks with disabilities,” Hunhoff said. “Many of them have to use the elevator to get up there, but they feel safe, comfortable and welcome at the Summit. I guess I’m wondering, where are those people supposed to go?”
This is a curious extension of the quality-of-life argument that is often made with recreational facilities within the community.
To be sure, there are a lot more fitness-facility options in Yankton now than there were in the mid-1990s, which could make the SAC look redundant and a financial drain on paper.
But not all facilities are the same — it’s in the eye and the experience of the beholder — and there are indeed those who feel more comfortable and/or more secure at the SAC facility.
But is it cost prohibitive?
“It’s a difficult decision and not one we came to lightly,” Mayor Stephanie Moser told the Press & Dakotan earlier this month. “We have to be good stewards of our facilities and our dollars. … In crunching the numbers, it just doesn’t make sense to keep operating it at the level that we are.”
A different direction is needed with the SAC. The question is, does that mean the city finds different ways of financing it and operating it, or does it step away altogether?
That’s what local residents need to think about between now and Sept. 12, when the City Commission is expected to consider next year’s budget, along with the fate of the SAC fitness facility. Now is the time to bring the potential answers forward.
