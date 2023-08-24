Every year in the wake of another Riverboat Days, I get asked repeatedly if I “survived” the weekend, during which I spend so much time looking for (and subsequently working on) photos. I always wearily reply that I did.
But this year, that was something of an accomplishment.
The 2023 edition of Riverboat Days endured oppressive heat and humidity Saturday that had a real impact on attendance that day, which was understandable.
However, it also showed me some of the pulling power of the event.
While maneuvering around Riverside Park that afternoon, I saw a number of people who seemed to show up, did what they wanted to do, then promptly left. Mostly, they made a quick tour of the vendors at the Summer Arts Festival, maybe grabbed something to drink and/or eat, then fled to air-conditioned environs. I saw a man and woman who met near the west end of the vendors’ section with a couple of items in hand, and the woman declared, “Alright, let’s get out of here.” They then made a beeline up the slope near the Territorial Capitol and out of view.
So, people DID show up, despite the heat and humidity. Many just didn’t linger.
There were other items of note during the 40th annual busiest weekend of the year in Yankton:
• Saturday afternoon’s oppressive heat and humidity prompted some people to ask if this was the hottest weather Riverboat Days had ever seen.
I can’t say for sure, but I do recall how beastly hot it was in 2003. But that memory is tied to a terrible reason. That Saturday was the day that former Gov. Bill Janklow was involved in a fatal crash involving someone on a motorcycle. The details began circulating late in the afternoon as the heat was bearing down. I always associate that incident with, among other things, the baking feeling we had here.
• Although Saturday afternoon’s attendance was well below normal, Riverboat Days saw solid crowds both Friday and Saturday nights, even given the shift in fireworks due to a weather forecast that didn’t really pan out.
• I cannot stress enough how great it is that Riverboat Days upped the ante with its musical entertainment coming off the pandemic. I always thought that was the one thing really holding the festival back. The bigger names have been drawing bigger crowds.
Also, I noticed you could hear a distinct difference between the Friday crowd for country singer Megan Moroney and the Saturday crowd for the rock band Pop Evil. On Friday night, I could tell even from several blocks away that the cheering crowd had a lot of young girls in it, while the crowd for Pop Evil’s performance on Saturday had a deeper, more masculine sound to it.
• OK, so the protocol for Yankton fireworks is apparently this: When the city is shooting them on the Fourth of July, the fireworks go off from the top of the bridge, but for Riverboat Days (because it’s a bigger display), they are shot from the Nebraska side of the river. This arrangement caught some people by surprise (again) last weekend; I wasn’t made aware of the firing location until about 40 minutes before the start of Saturday’s display. That’s something that Riverboat Days directors might want to make clear in the future.
• The decision to move the inflatables to a central location in the middle of the park near the playground was a masterstroke, even if the weather cut into things. (The fabric can get quite hot in the sunshine, I’m told.) It created a great play area right in the heart of the celebration.
• In fact, there were a number of other little changes, such as the configuration of the food vendor area, that were intriguing and got people circulating in new directions.
• The Yankton Extreme Bull Riding Tour event was a popular draw again, even though it wasn’t technically part of Riverboat Days, for whatever reasons. But most people don’t see or acknowledge the difference; in fact, the announcer at the bull-riding event mentioned Riverboat Days numerous times. Maybe someday, this can be reconciled to fit public perception.
• Finally, a lot of things are essential to the success of Riverboat Days, but last weekend, some unsung heroes were the trees that provided desperately needed shade on that hot Saturday. In particular, the catalpa tree perched at the northwest corner of the amphitheater was invaluable as its spreading shade allowed a lot of people to listen to the music without having to cope with the baking concrete seating in front of the stage.
It’s little things like that which help make Riverboat Days work every year. And 40 years after its birth, the festival looks stronger than ever.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter (X).
(1) comment
The new configuration of the food vendor area was so great and gave you more room to move! My husband and I were like, why did it take so many years to change it to this!🙂
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.