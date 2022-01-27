This being South Dakota, it’s probably no surprise that state lawmakers were busy this week chipping away at the new medical marijuana law — Initiated Measure 26 (IM26) — that was supported overwhelmingly by voters in 2020.
On Monday, the House passed a bill that would prohibit eligible residents from cultivating their own marijuana plants. This removes language from IM26 that requires South Dakotans who get permits to grow their own cannabis to own at least three plants. (As an aside, almost everybody I know who read this language in IM26 initially thought it was a misprint.) This House bill would hack a key piece out of the package.
Meanwhile, the state Senate spent much of the week passing a series of bills that would place even more constraints on medical cannabis, including putting a curb on what one senator called “doctor shopping” to find a physician solely for the purpose of getting a cannabis prescription.
This flurry of action comes one year after legislators spent most of the 2021 session doing very little about this brand-new medicinal marijuana law — even though it was to go into effect last July 1 and everybody was looking to Pierre for guidance — because a lot of elected officials likely figured someone would devise a way to scuttle it. The lack of urgency was telling.
A lot of reporting on this issue usually points out, rightfully, that 70% of voters approved this measure 14 months ago. It’s only that overwhelming margin that probably kept medical cannabis alive last winter. If the 2020 vote had been a tighter result, I suspect efforts by lawmakers to rationalize derailing medical marijuana might have succeeded.
For example, look at what happened to recreational marijuana via Amendment A, which voters also approved in 2020 but by a smaller (but still solid) 54%-46% margin. At the behest of the governor, the constitutionality of the measure’s scope was challenged in court after the election (not before it was even placed on the ballot, as was done in Nebraska) and was eventually killed by the state Supreme Court last November. I will always believe Amendment A was not challenged until post-election because people in Pierre really didn’t think it would pass, and when it did, they had to do something to nullify the outcome. The subsequent reasoning used by some lawmakers that voters were “confused” by Amendment A was galling.
This state has occasionally shown little concern about undercutting the will of the people when elected officials (not all, mind you, but some) don’t like what their constituents have handed them.
It happened in 2016 after South Dakotans passed Initiated Measure 22 (IM22) — labeled the South Dakota Accountability and Anti-Corruption Act — which would have renovated campaign finance laws, particularly involving lobbyists, and established an ethics commission. Lawmakers wasted no time the next legislative session in repealing IM22, then using an “emergency” clause to kill it immediately. As I recall, the basic rationale was that the voters didn’t really know what they were doing.
Last week, Gov. Kristi Noem unveiled a super-restrictive abortion bill similar to (if not directly copied and pasted from) a controversial new Texas law. But, back in the 2000s, South Dakota voters twice rejected efforts to greatly tighten abortion restrictions: Referendum 6 in 2006 and Initiative 11 in 2008. Both were defeated by about 10-point margins. Nevertheless, lawmakers have continued to whittle away at abortion access ever since.
Meanwhile, South Dakotans will be asked in June to weigh in on Constitutional Amendment C, which would raise the passage threshold from 50% (plus one vote) to 60% for any ballot measure that calls for expenditures of at least $10 million over the first five years. A big reason why this proposed amendment to the state constitution is being voted on during the June primary, rather than in the fall general election, is because some legislators want the law in place before the public votes on a Medicaid expansion initiative this November. That issue polls well with people, but if “only” 59.999% of South Dakota voters back Medicaid expansion this November after Amendment C prevails in June, that would not be enough of a majority to override the minority.
(To be fair, voters were also spurned in 2018 when they narrowly passed Initiated Measure 24, which would have placed limits on out-of-state money flowing into South Dakota regarding ballot questions. It was challenged in court — as voters had been forewarned — and struck down as being unconstitutional. But in that instance, a variety of groups and individuals, not just lawmakers, worked to reverse the decision.)
This state has a history of sometimes ignoring or undoing public will if power brokers choose otherwise. (I’m sure it’s not unique to South Dakota, but the efforts here often seem to draw a lot of national headlines. We just know how to pick ‘em, I guess.) Perhaps it’s the consequence of one-party rule, which produces an atmosphere of very little accountability and a reckless presumption of great power. Lawmakers do it, frankly, because they believe they can, and they will continue to do it until they realize they can’t.
And that’s up to the people. The public must keep pressure on elected officials, even after voters have made their wishes known and even when they expect that what they say at the polls will be treated as marching orders thereafter.
Unfortunately, we live in a political minefield of exceptions to those expectations.
