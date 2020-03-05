Unfortunately, it looks like it’s going to be an unseasonably nice weekend in the Yankton area.
It figures to be the perfect antidote to the long, frozen darkness of winter. Plenty of sun. Breezy. The mercury flirting with the 70s. Certifiably and enjoyably spring-like.
But it’s also exactly what we don’t need right now, for it figures to hasten what we’ve been worrying about here at the business end of the James River storm drain. We’ve known since at least fall, when the James River was running out of its banks even as the world was icing up for winter, that we were going to be in for more flooding once spring returned. The land here was already waterlogged. Winter deepened those concerns as a ton of snow fell in the northern part of the basin.
What we needed, we knew, was a spring that arrived slowly, with gradual warming and nights below freezing — an incremental transition out of winter.
But here we are. Seventy degrees on the first weekend of March? It won’t be as warm to the north where there is still a lot of snow cover, but it should still be enough to accelerate the process that will send all that thawing moisture south. To Yankton County. To us.
I’ve been brooding over this all winter whenever I drove along the James River. The frozen water made the valley look like a flat, white tabletop. It seemed like a typical winter sight until I remembered that most of that glowing white wasn’t snow. The river wasn’t at flood stage, but all the excess or isolated water that had nowhere to go was frozen in place, waiting to be unlocked again.
It’s also worth noting that the current warm-up is the polar (literally) opposite of what happened a year ago. Early March 2019 was terribly cold and the land had little opportunity to thaw — which made the ground seem like concrete when the bomb cyclone dumped all that rain on us, dissolving the snow and spawning massive flooding the likes of which few of us have ever seen. And we’re still living with that fallout.
As you can see, moving from winter to spring can be a tricky balancing act.
Anyway, spring IS in the air. This is normally the best time of the year if you live in a cold climate where winter is an inescapable burden of life. Spring is the payoff, the salvation for all we endure — all the punishing cold, all the snowdrifts, all the icy roads, all the uncertain forecasts.
This year, though, the feeling seems somewhat counterintuitive. The air is warming, like life returning. But today, we know what that warm, rejuvenating air will unleash.
To be fair, we’ve actually been fortunate because, at least for the immediate Yankton area, this winter really hasn’t been too bad, especially in regard to moisture. That fact won’t keep a single drop of water from up north from heading down here, but at least it cuts down the local runoff, not to mention potentially spare us from some of the sloppy, destructive wear and tear we saw on rural roads last year.
Whatever’s headed our way won’t be a surprise. State officials have been issuing media updates for weeks, and local emergency planners held a training exercise in Yankton last week to prepare for a major flood scenario. So, we’re probably as ready as we’ll ever be, given what’s knowable and what isn’t.
And it appears to be time. On Tuesday, the James River gauge at Scotland slipped above flood stage, and it will likely remain there for a considerable while.
The moment that’s been worried about and prepared for is here. The air is warming up and the river is coming up. The future is starting to flow our way.
