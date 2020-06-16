The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed an astounding lack of leadership and vision, and an abundance of self-serving motives that have been nothing short of aggravating, destructive and discouraging …
We’re talking, of course, about Major League Baseball (MLB). While there are certainly far more pressing issues to address during this virus crisis, baseball’s self-destruction has become a fascinatingly sad sideshow.
When the pandemic took off in the U.S. in March, the sports world literally stopped until the next practical steps could be determined. We know what happened to college and high school sports, but the professional ranks have been looking for opportunities to return ever since. As of now, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League have settled on strategies to conclude their interrupted seasons, and the Women’s National Basketball Association is set to start a shortened regular season next month.
But MLB, which was sidelined in the midst of its spring training, is nowhere close to this level. The biggest issue isn’t health and safety concerns for the players and the fans. Instead, it’s money.
And that’s where this sport — once cherished as the National Pastime — has ignominiously positioned itself in mid-June.
In a very rough nutshell, an agreement in March regarding revenue and player pay during the coronavirus outbreak has turned into a major hurdle as the pandemic has continued. The players’ union is sticking to the original deal that was based on a 119-game schedule (most likely played in empty stadiums) beginning in May, with player pay prorated in relation to how much of a schedule would be played. The owners, who face big losses of revenue either way, have been entrenched on the money-sharing aspects. So, talk of having an 80-game schedule has come and gone; so, apparently, has a 72-game proposal. MLB could unilaterally impose a 50-game schedule, but the players could also sue over such a move that, they contend, violates the March pact. (Some players have intimated that the owners have been eyeing a shortened season all along to hold down their costs.) On Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced he wasn’t confident baseball would return at all this season after negotiations with the players’ union had broken down.
“It’s just a disaster for our game,” he said.
Meanwhile, Union Chief Tony Clark stated Saturday, “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”
At this writing, we don’t know when that will ever be.
Also at this writing, it’s getting harder to even care.
We won’t use this space today to litigate the myriad contractual issues, but we must lament the opportunity the game is frittering away.
Baseball had a real chance here to come back in some fashion, similar to what’s being done in South Korea, and own an empty stage at a time when sports fans are hungry for anything to watch. (ESPN even resorted to showing a cherry-pit spitting contest to fill air time.) This moment of uncontested attention could have boosted a game that, over the years, has made a lot of money but has seen its popularity wane, particularly among younger fans. Provided the health issues were properly addressed, baseball could have served as a nice distraction during these pandemic days, fulfilling a role somewhat similar to what it played during World War II, when President Franklin Roosevelt cited the diversion that baseball provided as essential to public morale. This time, baseball could have also reached new fans and built a new foundation for its future. This could have been a golden opportunity.
But it was gold of a different, more literal kind that is derailing the chance.
What’s worse, it’s hard to even feel the emptiness of its absence anymore. When the game held its annual (albeit truncated) free agent draft last week, it almost seemed like a faint reminder of something we’d forgotten even existed.
And that’s the biggest failure here. Instead of watching (or listening to) baseball during these otherwise empty summer days and nights, we’re left with this damning standstill — a particularly selfish symbol in these times that inspires no loyalty or respect from fans at all.
So, instead of watching home runs and pitching duels, we’re left with the image of Major League Baseball committing corporate suicide. The question is, will anyone really give a spit?
