A debate over a proposed cell phone tower near the Lewis & Clark Lake area west of Yankton may indeed be, as one person involved with the discussion said, a glimpse of the near future for Yankton County, as well as other counties and municipalities across the country.
The debate is over a conditional-use permit (CUP) request for a 199-foot tower, sought by Velocitel/AT&T, to be placed just north of the lake area. It has stirred some vocal opposition and may place the county in a difficult legal spot. (It was scheduled to be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night.) Residents have questions about items ranging from the aesthetics to site access and the validity of its zoning status. Meanwhile, developers point to what the county’s zoning ordinance allows — which is, of course, the guidance being used to formulate plans for the project.
But in a story published in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan, one opponent of this project mentioned something that extends beyond this particular issue and may well touch most everyone in the future.
In discussing the project, Andrea Maibaum noted that the coming of 5G technology means that tower issues are going to multiply greatly in the years to come.
“I just want everybody in the community to be aware that they want to place these towers with the 5G network anywhere from 2-5 miles apart,” she said. “It might be their yard the next time around. People aren’t worried until it’s your neighborhood, but I kind of want people to be aware that this is something that is going to start popping up more and more as they start building more of these towers and bringing 5G across.”
Indeed, 5G technology — which will bring unprecedented speed to data transmission and likely become a staple of online and digital business everywhere — will require many more towers to provide satisfactory coverage. Unlike current cell towers which can be several miles apart, 5G towers (which, to be fair, would be smaller) must be closer together because it operates on a higher electromagnetic frequency spectrum. Thus, it can transmit more data but at far less range, which is why there will be many more towers needed in many more places, which means there will likely be more flashpoints somewhat similar to what we are seeing with the county right now.
Many governmental entities have kept an eye on this development. The Yankton City Commission, for example, has taken some steps to regulate the anticipated development for these smaller towers, which will sprout like weeds as 5G become an increasingly sought-after mode of data transmission.
That’s why having the proper controls in place to regulate this development will be essential to everyone everywhere. It probably won’t neutralize the debates, but it will offer clear guidance as 5G becomes a high-speed fact in our lives.
kmh
(0) comments
