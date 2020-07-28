It was brought to my attention, again, that our 1957 Yankton Junior High 880 relay record was broken on April 26, 2019. While I congratulate those athletes who ran the 800 meter relay, it is a shorter race by 5.12 yards and, therefore, not a breakage of a record, but the establishment of a totally new record for a different race.
For The Record
- Ted Smith, Meadowbrook, Pa. Member of the ‘57 record relay
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Adams Recalled As Devoted Father, Caring Doctor
- Menno Honors Former Frog
- Bill Bares
- Fatal Plane Crash Reported Near Parkston Monday
- COVID Update for July 26: Yankton County Reports Four New Cases
- Jerome ‘Jerry’ Hoffman
- Dr. Curtis Adams
- Dr. Curtis Adams
- Falling In Place
- Tabor Native Fejfar Chosen For S.D. Amateur Baseball Hall
Images
Commented
- Letter: Biden’s Radical Agenda (13)
- Letter: Never Trumper? (6)
- BH Deputy To Resign As Part Of Settlement (5)
- Letter: Here’s The Truth (4)
- Letter: Avoiding South Dakota (2)
- COVID Update for July 7: South Dakota Reports One New Death (2)
- A Thanksgiving Day Experiment (1)
- Former Community Leader Ted Mickelson Is Remembered By His Son (1)
- Opinion: Event Cancellations And Moving Parts (1)
- Opinion: Rushmore Rally Bill: Who Should Pay? (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.