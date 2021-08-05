Pastor friends of mine around the country email me to find out how SD folks elected such a governor as Kristi Noem. Not my vote, because I have a few issues with her. 1) The dumb and wasteful meth “We’re on it” campaign. 2) Suggesting a fifth face on Mt. Rushmore. 3) The mask-less Mt. Rushmore fiasco that led to Trump Jr’s girlfriend getting COVID. 4) Her unchecked racism toward President Obama and Native American tribes. 5) Her unwillingness to take action on COVID – 2,000+ needless casualties, and spiking back even now. 6) Her close association and campaign consultant, Corey Lewandowski, and Trump advising to keep “positive or negative” attention on you. 7) Her politics of exclusion and cruelty regarding the LGBTQ community and refugees, when she had welcomed refugees earlier. 8) Refusal to reveal her expenses and bodyguard costs for flying all over the country. 9) Her AWOL time as governor. 10) Sending 50 National Guard members to the border as campaign pawns – and paid for by a campaign oligarch. Private militias were even condemned by other Trump Cult governors. 11) Teling the Board of Regents to teach fake history. 12) Pouting over no fireworks on Mt. Rushmore this year, never mind fire, ecological and cultural damage. 13) Diverting COVID relief from small businesses to tourism. 14) Sturgis reached 60% of counties in the U.S. last year. How many more infected?
Jesus had a very clear focus on his purpose: “To suffer, be crucified, die and on the third day rise.” His focus was on sins, diseases, outcasts, all races and truth. His glory was the cross and servant leadership. Jesus is Truth and worth following. He can affect the way of life and leadership we choose.
