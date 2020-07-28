“The darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis.” This is taken from Dante Alighieri’s epic poem “The Divine Comedy.” I have been a keen observer of what this current president and too many of his accomplices have been responsible for too long to remain silent. I have read too many letters to our paper’s editorial department written by those who defend the current occupant of the White House while he leads our country into a moral abyss.
Which of the following could be considered the worst thing 45 has done? Lying about President Obama and his citizenship? Making fun of Sen. John McCain for being a prisoner of war? Colluding with Vladimir Putin and the Russian government in their interference in our country’s last presidential election? Taking children away from their parents at the southern border? Using his position to benefit his and his family’s income? Doing away with EPA regulations that were meant to protect our planet for the future of our nation’s children? Verbally attacking women who have bravely spoken up against his abuse? Blaming the coronavirus on Democrats while thousands of people die from the deadly disease? Refusing to confront Putin for placing bounties on our American soldiers? Making racist statements that divide our nation?
For those who defend 45’s actions, I have one question for you. What would you have done if any of our former presidents — Democrats or Republicans — would have said or done just one of the above? The current occupant of the White House exemplifies everything that other countries call the “Ugly American.” His greed, narcissism, lack of empathy, ignorance and incompetence should have been recognized prior to the election. I try to find optimism in everything. First, I’m hoping, unlike 45, that you can and will read this.
Most importantly, I’m hopeful that those who voted for 45 in 2016 will admit they made a mistake, and vow not to make the same one again. Our country needs a leader, not a liar.
