This is an open letter to all South Dakota candidates running for local, state or national offices.
According to the National Institute of Health, roughly one out of every four people above the age of 65 has some degree of hearing loss. At age 75, the statistic increases to one out of every three. At age 85, it is nearly half the population that has at least some degree of hearing loss. In addition, we estimate that South Dakota has a Deaf population of nearly 50,000 people. Many, if not nearly all, of these people are potential voters.
Please consider captioning A-L-L of your televised campaign messages or have them interpreted in American Sign Language to benefit those of us who are deaf, hard of hearing or latened deaf. The added cost of doing so is usually negligible in most instances, considering the overall production costs of making and filming your messages. For those of us who rely on it, the benefit is immeasurable.
Your captioned campaign messages will mean so much more and have such an added impact if you can make them fully accessible for everyone. The best way for us to support you is when we understand you — won’t you please help us help you? We look forward to the vote in November.
Thank you for your kind consideration and attention to this request.
Best wishes for a successful campaign!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.