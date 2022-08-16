The new proposed social studies standards for South Dakota’s public schools were unveiled by the office of Gov. Kristi Noem Monday, and they were heralded in a press release as a “true, honest and balanced approach to American history that is not influenced by political agendas” and that stay away from “inherently divisive” topics.
That statement attempts to sell the standards as something they can really never be, for America’s history, if it’s genuinely “honest,” has been filled with disagreements and divisions from the very beginning. (How we overcame them is a crucial part of the nation’s story.)
This is Noem’s second try at setting the state’s new social studies standards, which are updated periodically. Last year, a volunteer task force comprised of various educators, education professionals and others submitted what they thought was a final recommendation for new standards. However, that work was largely scrapped in favor of alternate standards that marginalized Native American history and leaned more toward the works of the conservative 1776 Commission, which seeks to establish more patriotic take on U.S. history. After some uproar from both progressives and conservatives, the whole idea was scrapped and tried again this summer.
This time, the standards were formulated by a 15-person group, chosen mostly by the governor, that included just three educators. The group’s work was facilitated by William Morrisey, a former professor at Michigan’s Hillsdale College, a Christian institution aiming to reshape education standards across the country.
In some ways, the new standards do offer an improvement over last year’s finished (but altered) product in that they include much of the Native American background that was removed from the 2021 original draft. However, one suspects this was basically ‘throwing a bone” to some of last year’s critics to diffuse part of the controversy.
Also, Paul Harens, a former Yankton High School educator who was on the first task force, is expressing deep concerns about a rule change being proposed. As stated in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan, “Of concern to Harens is the portion of the document that says the South Dakota Board of Education Standards, the Department of Education and other state government agencies will work together to establish and revise the Academic Content Standards for children in the K-12 education system.” This could effectively take control of the curriculum away from the school districts and put it in the hands of the state.
“No place does it include for educators to be there. No place for the general public to be there, other than ‘input,’” Harens said.
If that rule is adopted, it would remove local control from schools and allow the state to dictate its own educational agenda.
Another concern is that so few South Dakota educators played a part in the second task force, which arguably reinforces Haren’s worries about Pierre taking over the writing of curricula across the state.
Also, the concept of staying clear of “divisive issues” goes back to the ongoing war against critical race theory (CRT), an educational approach that, frankly, hardly anyone had heard of two years ago but has been widely portrayed as a sort of educational cancer in political arenas. After a press release announcing the new standards was issued Monday, a follow-up release included links to a study purported to be evidence by the Department of Education of CRT being taught in the state. However, the report itself concluded there were very few instances of that happening. Nevertheless, the new standards are being heralded as a preemptive move to keep CRT out of this state.
Overall, the new standards are slightly better than the co-opted first version introduced last summer, but there are still serious issues, and it still feels like a political blueprint for a “patriotic” curriculum as opposed to a constructive, genuinely honest approach to the history of this very diverse nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.