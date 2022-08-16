The new proposed social studies standards for South Dakota’s public schools were unveiled by the office of Gov. Kristi Noem Monday, and they were heralded in a press release as a “true, honest and balanced approach to American history that is not influenced by political agendas” and that stay away from “inherently divisive” topics.

That statement attempts to sell the standards as something they can really never be, for America’s history, if it’s genuinely “honest,” has been filled with disagreements and divisions from the very beginning. (How we overcame them is a crucial part of the nation’s story.)

