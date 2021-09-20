Delano Klaudt, 87, of Menno passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.

Private graveside services will be held with the Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating, and military graveside rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post #152 and the SDARNGHG.

The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, is assisting with the service details.