Kenneth Robert Ackerman, 65, of Yankton, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. 