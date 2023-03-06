Joseph Alvarez

Joseph C. P. Alvarez, age 91, of Fordyce, NE, died on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Wiebelhaus Jr., Benjamin Wiebelhaus, Debby Slahck, Tony Vogt, Jeanine Empfield, Nancy Babe.
Joseph Cruz Paul was born on September 14, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Benjamin and Sylvia (Padilla) Alvarez. He grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, and went to St. Joseph grade school in Sioux City and then graduated from Trinity High School in Sioux City. Joseph had a career in the U. S. Air Force serving his country from 9/21/1950 to 2/28/1971 working as a computer systems specialist. Joe retired from the Air Force and then went to Omaha and attended the University of Nebraska Omaha for four years. Joe married Heather Redmill on February 19, 1959, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He moved to Fordyce, NE, in the early 1980s in order to care for his mother Sylvia. Joseph volunteered at West Catholic Elementary in Fordyce teaching a computer class. Joe loved to read, work on computers, photography, smoking cigars, and feeding the birds and squirrels. Joe also collected stamps from all over the world. Joe had a big heart and will be missed greatly.
Joseph is survived by two sisters, Mary Wiebelhaus of Fordyce, NE, Ramona Vogt of Lenexa, KS; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and an adopted son, Christopher Alvarez of England; grandson Stephan Cruz Alvarez.
He was preceded in death by his wife Heather; parents Benjamin and Sylvia Alvarez; two brothers, Trino and Jesse Alvarez; niece Francine Wolff; nephews John Wiebelhaus and Larry Lee Vogt; brothers-in-law Daniel Wiebelhaus and Larry Vogt, sister-in-law Shirley Alvarez.
