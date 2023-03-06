Joseph Alvarez

Joseph C. P. Alvarez, age 91, of Fordyce, NE, died on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist cemetery in Fordyce.