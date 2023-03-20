Donald Winckler

Donald Winckler, 80, of Yankton, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Redeeming Grace Bible Church in Yankton with Pastor Raymond Solberg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Friday, March 24, at 4:00 p.m.