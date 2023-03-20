Donald Winckler, 80, of Yankton, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Redeeming Grace Bible Church in Yankton with Pastor Raymond Solberg officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Friday, March 24, at 4:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are Roxann Hunhoff, William Breen, Thomas Winckler, Brian Hunhoff, Maxwell Hunhoff, Olivia Hunhoff, Ethan Breen and Landon Breen. Honorary pallbearers are Emily and Jack Nichols, Elizabeth and Andrew Winchell, Kristin Hunhoff, Karl Winckler, Karla Schelske, Mary Olson, Thabatha Slowey, Martha Winckler and Nathan Winckler.
Donald Allen Winckler was born Oct. 19, 1942, in Hutchinson County to Konstantine and Martha (Suess) Winckler. He grew up on the family farm in rural Tyndall.
Donald enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 21 and served in Germany from 1964-1966. He later worked in Yankton for Jensen Steel and Pipe, Sunshine Food Market, Yankton Area Adjustment Training Center and Kaiser Heating and Cooling.
Donald often drove his pickup around Yankton, collecting aluminum and other metal items to sell. He was a skilled bowler and won many trophies in league and tournament play. Donald also enjoyed reading his Bible, caring for his cherished pets, rooting for the Minnesota Vikings, and going to coffee at Yankton’s Fryn’ Pan restaurant.
Donald is survived by a special niece, Roxann (Brian) Hunhoff of Yankton; two special nephews, William Breen of Yankton and Thomas (Lisa) Winckler of Springfield; and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Konstantine and Martha; one brother, Karl; and two sisters, Esther Winckler and Violet Sullivan.
