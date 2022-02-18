Tytan James Larvie, 2, of Wagner died Feb. 16, 2022, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Wagner.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes. Burial is in the Cedar Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Lake Andes.

Wake services began Friday at the White Swan Community Center in Lake Andes.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.