Roman P. Keiter, age 91 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Arbor Care Centers in Hartington, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, Nebraska with Reverend Jim Keiter and Reverend Joseph Miksch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Monday. Face masks are recommended to be worn for the visitation and the funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Marvin Brummer, Jolene Fischer, Brandon Keiter, Nathan Leise, Brett Leise, and Ken Keiter.
Roman was born on the farm at Hartington, NE on October 16, 1928. He was the only son of Henry and Emma (Lauer) Keiter, with one sister five years older and one sister five years younger than him. He attended Rose Hill Country School and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1946. Roman married Joan R. Hochstein on May 20, 1952 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He farmed and raised livestock on the homeplace four miles west of Hartington his entire life, until he entered the nursing home in 2018. Roman was also the co-owner of the Gamble Store in Hartington with his brother-in-law, Duane Brummer for three years. He also worked for the Cedar County Road Department for 12 years.
Roman was the owner of two airplanes and held a pilot’s license since 1970. His biggest regret was having to sell the last plane due to blindness caused by macular degeneration. Roman was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church his entire life. He and Joan enjoyed dancing and playing cards. After five children and 47 years of marriage, Joan died of stomach cancer on March 24, 1999. He was fortunate to find happiness again with another special lady, Joann Osburn of Norfolk, NE. After 12 years, she too passed away on August 5, 2013.
Roman is survived by his children, Pam Haidle (fiancé Leon Pedersen) of Crofton, NE, Kay (Wayne) Holmes of Ponchatoula, LA, Lisa (Hank) Smith of Seffner, FL, Scott (Kelly) Keiter of Hartington, NE, and Sherry (Regis) Leise of Hartington, NE; sisters, Irene Obermeyer of Chelmsford, MA, Margie Brummer of Hartington, NE; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; special friend, Joann; father, Henry; mother, Emma; step-father, Ray Thoene; son-in-law, Harley Haidle; brothers-in-law, Robert Obermeyer and Duane Brummer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rudy and Mary Hochstein; in-laws, LaVerne and Francis Arens, Jake Halgerson, and Jack Goebel.
In lieu of flowers, Roman would wish for a kind donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Memorials may be directed to Scott Keiter at 56051 883 Rd, Hartington, NE 68739.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 25, 2020
