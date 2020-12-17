Keith Gary Kool, 74, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Thursday, Dec.17, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be on Sunday at church from 1-3 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 2 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
The funeral will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Commented