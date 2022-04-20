Mark Anthony Buschelman, age 67, of Fordyce, Nebraska died on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Jim Keiter and Rev. Rod Kneifl officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be on Thursday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, at church, one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be David Rusbasan, Justin Feiszli, Kevin Feiszli, Sam Schrant, Glenn Buschelman, and Joe Becker. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark’s grandchildren Carson Buschelman, Brayden Kneifl, and Corbin Kneifl.
Mark Anthony was born on May 7, 1954, to Siegfried Anthony and Eleanor Josephine (Janssen) Buschelman. He grew up south of Fordyce and attended elementary school there. Mark graduated from Hartington Cedar Catholic High School in 1972. He received his bachelor’s degree in Business from Mount Marty College in Yankton, SD in 1977. He married Mona Lisa Becker on September 11, 1976, in Bow Valley, Nebraska. Mark began farming at an early age with his dad and has evolved to farming with his son Mason and his wife Carrie. He raised hogs, feeder cattle, and row crops until his death. Mark passed on his knowledge of farming, love of the land, and life experiences to all of his children.
Mark was a member of All Saints (St. John the Baptist) Catholic Church, the Catholic Order of Foresters, Fordyce COOP, Mount Marty Alumni and Scholarship Fund. He had “Classic Tractor Fever” and had restored four tractors, with two more to complete. Mark always liked to talk farming business and enjoyed watching the RFD-TV channel, Mecum Gone Farmen, and had a love for German Diesel Tractors. Mark loved candy, especially frozen peanut M&M’s and made many batches of peanut brittle over the years.
Mark is survived by his wife, Mona of Fordyce; three children and spouses Amber (Dan) Kneifl of Harrisburg, SD, Amanda (Deon) Wilson of Bellevue, NE, Mason (Carrie) Buschelman of Fordyce; three grandchildren Carson Buschelman, Brayden and Corbin Kneifl; three siblings Tom (Elli) Buschelman of Indianapolis, Indiana, Mary (Bob) Feiszli of University Place, WA, Lisa (Gavin) McGranahan of Phoenix, AZ; niece Hillary Rusbasan, nephews Justin and Kevin Feiszli.
He was preceded in death by his parents Siegfried and Eleanor Buschelman; infant sister Anna Lee; grandson Ashlend Buschelman.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 21, 2022
