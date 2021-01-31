Private Family Graveside Services for Delores Brown, age 77, of Yankton, South Dakota, will be held on Monday, February 1 at 1 p.m. at the Winner City Cemetery, Winner, SD. The family asks that those who attend to please wear a mask.
Delores Brown passed away in Yankton, SD, on January 28, 2021, at the age of 77 years. Because of COVID-19, services for family only will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021, in Winner, SD.
Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home, Gregory, SD, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Delores’ name to the COPD foundation at www.copdfoundation.org or to Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, VA, at www.angelsofassisi.org.
