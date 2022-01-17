Lillian Mazourek, age 101, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at Angelhaus in Yankton.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Grace Hill Cemetery in Tripp, South Dakota. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Lillian Ruth Mazourek was born February 23, 1920, in Tyndall, South Dakota, to Karl and Rosa (Vilhauer) Jungling. She married Thomas Mazourek on November 20, 1943, in rural Tripp, South Dakota. They lived in Illinois for many years and retired back to Yankton, South Dakota, spending many winters in the south.
Aunt Lil was a very active, independent woman, living in her own home and caring for her roses until the age of 100. Lil was a talented knitter, making many sweaters and afghans for her family. She was a wonderful cook, an avid gardener and a great fisherwoman, especially with her sisters and nephews. Her yard and garden were her pride and joy. She mowed her lawn twice a week, whether it needed it or not, into her mid-nineties and not with a rider. She did not want the tire tracks ruining the appearance of her lawn. She also helped the hired snow removal person shovel her driveway and sidewalk.
Survivors include her sister, Verna Pardun and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas in 1990 and five sisters: Viola, Edna, Eunice, Iona and Ada.
