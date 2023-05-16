Jolene Mondragon

Jolene Teresa Mondragon, age 55, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A celebration of her life will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with Reverend Mike Newago officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Jolene was born November 14, 1967, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Joe Vitek and JoAnn (Lane) List. She grew up in Yankton and graduated with the class of 1986 from Yankton High School. After school, she moved to New Jersey where she was a nanny for several families until moving back to Yankton. She worked as a waitress and operated an ice cream truck with her dad. She then worked in the pharmacy and later in the vision care at Walmart and managed the food service at the Holiday Inn Express. Jolene spent 17 years working in the lunch program at Yankton High School and was the head cook for the last several years.
Jolene loved to cook and bake and always enjoyed feeding people. She also loved reading, going on walks and caring for her plants. Jolene was very giving and selfless. She always put everyone else’s needs before her own. Above all, Jolene treasured her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jolene is survived by her four children: Jordan Mondragon, Megan Mondragon (Matthew Olsen), Emma Mondragon (Ethan Hernandez), and Angelina Mondragon, all of Yankton; step daughter, Martha Mondragon of Columbia, South America; eight grandchildren: Adalynn, Ario, Evya, Raziel, Olive, Clover, Lexi and Madison; father, Joe Vitek of Yankton; mother, JoAnn (Terry) List of Yankton; three sisters: Jackie LaCroix (Gary) of Yankton, Jana Sell (Troy) of Gayville, SD, and Janelle Tacke of Yankton; loving partner, Gene Anderson of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Jolene was preceded in death by her grandparents and son, Jaime Mondragon.
