Jolene Mondragon

Jolene Teresa Mondragon, age 55, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

A celebration of her life will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with Reverend Mike Newago officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.