Russell “Donk” Beste, age 47 of Yankton, SD passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sacred Heart Holy Family Catholic Church, Wynot, NE with Rev. An. D. Phan officiating, and masking and social distancing practiced. Cremation will take place after the service and a Private family committal will take place on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Yankton, SD with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m.
Russ’s services will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Russ was born on February 13, 1973 to LeRoy and Sally (Burbach) Beste at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
He graduated from Wynot Public Schools in 1991 and attended Northeast Community College, Norfolk, NE for 2 years earning a degree in diesel mechanics.
Russ worked as a farmer and trucker throughout his life.
His favorite hobby was riding his Harley Davidson 76 Super glide — shovel head.
Survived by his son Grant Beste, Yankton, SD; parents LeRoy and Sally Beste, Wynot, NE; siblings Sue Ellen Beste, Minneapolis, MN, Jane (Bob) Lewton, Sturgis, SD, Jeff Beste (Teri), Dallas, TX and Pam Beste (fiancé Rod Rohde), Emerson, NE; niece Paige Bennett (Tanner Johnson) and baby Vincent LeRoy Johnson (July 15, 2020); and a step-nephew and several step-nieces.
Russ was preceded in death by his grandparents Gus and Laura Beste and Werner and Marjorie Burbach.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society; PO Box 22478; Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 18, 2020
