George Adam
Courtesy Photo

George S. Adam, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.