George Adam

George S. Adam, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a vigil service and rosary at 7:00 p.m. The family requests that no flowers or plants be sent, memorials can be made to Global Mama’s at www.globalmamas.org.
Pallbearers will be George’s grandchildren.
George S. Adam was born November 13, 1938, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Henry and Vincie (Carda) Adam. He was raised on the family farm near Tabor, South Dakota. He served in the Army National Guard. He married Connie Schaefers on August 23, 1965, and together raised their four children. In 2004, George retired from Cimpl Packing Company after 47 years of service. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. He enjoyed solving mechanical and technological challenges and motorcycle riding. He hated stuffed green peppers.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Adam of Yankton, South Dakota; four children: Richard (Tami) Adam of Midland, Michigan; Lynn (John) Thieman of Yankton; Paul (Ruth) Adam of Hope, Michigan; and Renae (Dave Hollis) Adam of Phoenix, Arizona; 13 grandchildren: Henry, Chloe, Luke, Elisha, McKayla, Paige, Tyler, Katie, William, Isaac, John, Ben and Samantha; three sisters: Ann (Darrell) Beran, Martha (Steve) Norby and Mary (Ken) Thoene; brothers and sisters-in-law: Doris Grieshaber, Monica Horak, Maxine (Chuck) Holm, Cyril Lammers, Ray (Judy) Schaefers, Barbara Coyle, Ramona (Roger) Fries and Sandra Alexander; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Agnes Hejna; godson, Dustin Thoene and several in-laws.
