WAGNER — The Rural Office of Community Services, Inc., in Wagner is offering programs to households with low-incomes to help with the response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualified households must have proof of negative financial impact due to COVID. Negative financial impact may include reduction in work hours, business closed due to COVID, quarantined and did not receive paid leave, self-employment reduced due to COVID or unable to return to work following COVID related illness.
Household income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty line to qualify for services.
Income guidelines are as follows: one-person household — annual income at or below $25,760, two-person household — $34840, three-person household — $43920, four-person household — $53,000. For each additional household member, add $9080.
Programs and assistance area available for food and personal care items, eye and dental health, employment assistance, transportation assistance, emergency home repairs, and education needs. For more detailed information on programs available, visit www.rocsinc.org.
To apply for these programs, call 605-384-3883 to be directed to the appropriate outreach provider.
ROCS also assists in administering funds for housing needs including past due rents, utilities and mortgages. To apply for housing needs only, apply online at https://sdcareshousingassistance.communityos.org/.
