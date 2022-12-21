Donald Holm Dec 21, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald F Holm, age 79 of Tabor, passed away, Monday, December 19, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, at the Stone Church near Menno. Visitation begins 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland. Goglin Funeral Home, of Yankton, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the friends of Donald Holm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. 