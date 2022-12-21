Donald F Holm, age 79 of Tabor, passed away, Monday, December 19, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, at the Stone Church near Menno. Visitation begins 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.