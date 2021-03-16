Dr. Charlotte M. Herman, EdD., 78, of Lennox and formerly of Yankton, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society Lennox.
A memorial funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. April 10, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial of cremated remains will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the church.
Livestreaming of Charlotte’s service will be at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
