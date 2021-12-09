Doris Albrecht Dec 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Doris I. Albrecht, 86, of Yankton, passed away early Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Avera Wakonda Heritage Manor, Wakonda.Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Levi Wilms officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Driver - Rupiper Tours Updated 13 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLake Andes Man Charged With Death Threat Against Circuit JudgeSarah SoukupIn Her Will, Local Woman Leaves Lasting Gifts For The FutureICU: Taking A TollLake Andes Man Gets Prison For Drug ChargeDaily Record: ArrestsAngela MonclovaYankton CourtsLocal Author Writes Of His StrugglesRobert ‘Bob’ Kellen Images CommentedLetter: Wake Up, America! (28)A Day On The COVID Front (25)Letter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (23)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
