Doris I. Albrecht, 86, of Yankton, passed away early Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Avera Wakonda Heritage Manor, Wakonda.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Levi Wilms officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details.