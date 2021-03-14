Debra Kay Flaugh, 60, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Abrazo West Hospital in Goodyear, Arizona, after battling cancer.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m. at the Hartington Public School Gymnasium in Hartington. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Saturday from noon-2 p.m. at the Hartington Public School Gymnasium.
Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral and visitation.
To watch a livestream of the service, visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
