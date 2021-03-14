Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.