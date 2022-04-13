Johnny Graber, 88, of Freeman passed away on April 12 at Oakview Terrace in Freeman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Zion Mennonite Church of rural Freeman.

Visitation to be held Friday, April 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the Walter’s Funeral Home in Freeman, with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.