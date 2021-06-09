Myrtle M. Gudahl, age 90 of Yankton, SD passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational) Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Livestreaming of Myrtle’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Myrtle was born October 23, 1930 in Tea, South Dakota to Nellie (Huntwork) and Thomas Colwill. She graduated from Salem High School in 1948. She had two older brothers and one younger brother. She worked in a cafe owned by her future husband.
Myrtle married Maynard Gudahl on June 20, 1948 in Salem, SD and to this union four sons were born. Myrtle created a loving home for her family and a welcoming place for visitors. She was a great cook and always was available to her husband and boys. She did such a good job of upholstering her own furniture that others began asking her to do theirs. This soon became a full-time job and business with more requests than time. She always had plants and flowers growing around her home.
Myrtle is survived by her four sons: Kenneth (Joan) of Eaton, CO, Terrance (Diane) of Oklahoma City, OK, Robert (Deb) of Grundy Center, IA, and Jeffrey of Yankton, SD; her 6 grandchildren: Stacy Gudahl of Grundy Center, IA, Jennifer Gudahl of Greeley, CO, Julie Radi of Eaton, CO, Shannon Dennler of Grundy Center, IA, Tina Anderson of Ashburn, VA, and Jason Gudahl of Oklahoma City, OK; and 5 great grandchildren.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard; her parents; and three brothers, George, Fred, and James.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 10, 2021
Commented