Beverly Johnson, age 90, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away early Saturday morning, April 11, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Private family burial will take place on Tuesday at the Danish Cemetery in rural Gayville, South Dakota.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Beverly was born July 5, 1929 in Gayville, South Dakota to Einar and Hilda (Hansen) Jepsen. She grew up on the farm near Gayville and graduated from Gayville High School. She married Warren E. Johnson on September 27, 1947 and they farmed in rural Volin, South Dakota. In 1963, they moved the family to a farm in rural Irene, South Dakota. Beverly worked as the Activities Director for the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, South Dakota from 1972 to 1987. She then moved to Bainbridge Island, Washington to help care for her grandchildren. Upon retiring in 1994, she returned to Gayville and then eventually relocated to Yankton. Beverly loved reading and painting. She also enjoyed going to the Gayville Hall for music and dancing. Matriarch of the family, she is remembered for her kind and loving care as well as her joy for living one day at a time.
Beverly is survived by five children: De (Sterling) MacKinnon of Kingston, WA, Marleen (Dave) Uthe-Reyno of Tucson, AZ, Ernest (Ada) Johnson of Yankton, Edward (Jada) Johnson of Sioux Falls and Eric (Marge) Johnson of Port Orchard, WA; 10 grandchildren: Wandee (Jon) Mooallem, Sterling (Catalina) MacKinnon, Valerie (Rhian) Peterman, Mike Reyno, Judy (Nathan) Wittman, Nathan (Sarah) Johnson, Kelly McBride, Travis (Raelynn) Keron, Sara Johnson, and Kate (Adam) Haugan; 10 great grandchildren: Isla, Rose, Ella, Will, Eli, Dillon, Liam, Abby, Marion, and Jesse; and sister-in-law, LaVonne Jepsen.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren Johnson; and four siblings: LaVerne (Darlene) Jepsen, Harvey (Virginia) Jepsen, Mathilda (Wayne) Iverson, and Alva Jepsen.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 14, 2020
