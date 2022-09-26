Dallas “ACE” Marvin Hochstein, age 70 of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday afternoon July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Dallas was born on April 9, 1952, in Yankton, South Dakota to Paul and Evelyn (Arens) Hochstein of Bow Valley. He grew up on the family farm, went to school in Bow Valley and graduated from Wynot Public High School. Growing up, he enjoyed playing sports and had natural athletic talent, most notably his long-distance running abilities that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed “doing the stations” after church, going to dances, playing cards and just being with friends. He lived in Hartington and worked various jobs, including farming, auto body repair, then worked for Pinkelman Sales as a welder for 45 years.