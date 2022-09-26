Dallas “ACE” Marvin Hochstein, age 70 of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Sunday afternoon July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Dallas was born on April 9, 1952, in Yankton, South Dakota to Paul and Evelyn (Arens) Hochstein of Bow Valley. He grew up on the family farm, went to school in Bow Valley and graduated from Wynot Public High School. Growing up, he enjoyed playing sports and had natural athletic talent, most notably his long-distance running abilities that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed “doing the stations” after church, going to dances, playing cards and just being with friends. He lived in Hartington and worked various jobs, including farming, auto body repair, then worked for Pinkelman Sales as a welder for 45 years.
He was well known and loved in the Cedar County and surrounding area. Dallas was a humble man with a big heart, willing to help anyone. He loved to deer hunt, fish, play cards, garden, tinker in the garage, work on classic cars and John Deere tractors. You could usually find him telling stories and joking around, all with a cup of coffee and/or a cigarette in his hand. He was proud of his children’s accomplishments and loved being a grandpa. Some of his favorite phrases you’d always hear him say, “Ya Whelp” and “Pertuaong.”
Dallas is survived by wife Dorothy (Goeden) Hochstein, six children and fifteen grandchildren, John Hochstein, Marcus (Heather) Hochstein, Mathew (Nicole) Hochstein, Theresa Hochstein, Lucas (Brittani) Hochstein, Adam (Breana Gallup) Hochstein, his siblings, Ronald (Diane) Hochstein, Robert “Bobby” (Jeannie) Hochstein, Mary Jean (Alvin) Lammers, brother-in-law Clinton Becker, sisters-in-law Heidi Hochstein and Linda Hochstein.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Evelyn Hochstein, twin sister Dianne Becker, Alvin Hochstein, Richard “Dickie” Hochstein, Joseph “Joey” Hochstein and baby brother Clair Hochstein.
