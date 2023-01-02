Lowell Nelson

Lowell Russell Nelson was born May 26, 1923, to Hans L. and Jessie B. (Pyper) Nelson on a farm in rural Dante. He died peacefully Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall, SD, surrounded by family. He had attained the age of 99 years, 6 months, and 19 days.

Visitation with family present will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-noon at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. A family memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Lowell and Mary Nelson will be interred together in the Czech National Cemetery at a later date.