Orville James Steffen, age 80 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Arbor Care Centers in Hartington after a lengthy illness.
Due to the current healthcare guidelines, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, NE with Reverend Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington. To watch a live stream of the funeral service, please go to www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Aaron Steffen, Tristan Steffen, Keaton Steffen, Joachim Steffen, Abram Steffen, Wyatt Tighe, Dawson Dresden.
Orville was born on August 8, 1939 on a farm south of Hartington to Thomas Henry and Bernice Clara (Miller) Steffen. He was the oldest of three boys. Orville attended Holy Trinity Grade School and Holy Trinity High School, graduating in 1957. After graduation, he attended CE School of Commerce in Omaha. He then returned to the family farm to work with his dad and brothers.
Orville married Patricia Marlene Fischer on July 2, 1964 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. They were blessed with five children. The two of them lived on the farm until 2004, when they moved into Hartington.
Orville was a dedicated farmer. He was engaged in grain farming and was an outstanding dairy farmer, a cattleman, and hog operator. He belonged to Swine 84 for many years and was on the Mid American Dairy Board and Farm Credit Nominating Committee. He was also part of the Farmer’s Union Board, was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and was on the Holy Trinity Parish Council.
Orville loved dancing, spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, visiting with everyone at the many family reunions, and taking his ponies to the Cedar County Fair and various parades. Orville viewed the county fair as his vacation. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in 4-H, FFA, sporting events, and school activities.
Orville is survived by his wife, Pat, two daughters, Jean (Todd) Wiebelhaus of Hartington, NE, Juli (Ron) Tighe of Dakota City, NE; sons, John (Paula) Steffen of Hartington, NE, Jim (Sara) Steffen of Hartington, NE; daughter-in-law, Kathie (Matt) Dresden; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Linda) Steffen of Hartington, NE, Robert (Mary Lou) Steffen of Hartington, NE; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom & Bernice Steffen; and son Jeffrey Lee Steffen on November 17, 2003 at the age of 33 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Steffen family for later designation in memory of Orville.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 17, 2020
