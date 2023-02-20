Gerald ‘Jerry’ Hochstein

Gerald “Jerry” F. Hochstein, age 89, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating.