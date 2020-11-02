Dean Daniels, 68, of Yankton died on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Services will be held at a later date.
Goglin Funeral Homes are honored to serve the Daniel’s family. Visit www.goglinfh.com.
