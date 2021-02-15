Jesse W. Wolf, 69, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fairfax, South Dakota.
Visitation will be on Thursday, AT CHURCH, from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Friday.
Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral and visitation. You may watch a livestream of the service at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
