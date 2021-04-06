Kenneth Raymond Lammers, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Yankton, South Dakota on Saturday April 3, 2021. He endured a long journey in his fight against cancer, one he faced with courage and dignity over the years.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Tom Anderson, Reverend Dave Korth and Deacon Bill Carter officiating.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, at the church and a rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. For those in attendance, the family requests that masks please be worn.
Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Ken was born on May 6, 1953 in Yankton, SD and was raised on a farm in Hartington, NE. He was the fourth of ten children to Donald and Marie (Gubbels) Lammers. He helped out on the family farm and worked many odd jobs, starting at a young age. Ken married Joan Haselhorst on August 20, 1983. His strong work ethic and desire to provide for his family lead to him obtaining his associates degree of electronic engineering from Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, IA. Over the years, his career lead him and his family to live in Nashville, TN, Sioux Falls, SD, and Fargo, ND. Ken eventually found his “work home” at VA Hospital in Fargo, where he spent 21 years before retiring in the summer of 2019.
His love for farming continued to live on through his perfectly manicured lawn and bountiful vegetable garden. He loved to share his produce with those around him. Ken loved being outdoors, especially around a campfire. He had a great sense of adventure and enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting with family and friends. He also loved to play cards and always had a deck of cards or a cribbage board nearby. Ken’s strong faith was evident through his life and his involvement in the church, especially through choir. His love for family and friends was one of the driving forces of his life and was shown in his generosity of time and talent towards those he loved.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jo Lammers; his children: Kimberly Lammers, Jenell (Pawan) Hari, and Christina Lammers; stepson, Nathan (Amanda) Tentinger; grandson, Alexzander Tentinger, nine siblings: Paula (Neil) Becker, Connie (Gary) Sylliaasen, Steve (Janet) Lammers, Mary Ellen (Bill) Carter, Ron Lammers, Bill (Terri) Lammers, Theresa Lammers, Ed (Michelle) Lammers, and Matt (Kendra) Lammers; mother in-law, Delores Haselhorst; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and father in-law, Damian Haselhorst.
