Sharon Steenhoven, age 77 of Yankton, SD passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her winter home in Texas.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Faith United Lutheran Church, Volin, SD with Vicar Corey Scott officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Sharon’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Sharon Madson was born on March 10, 1943 in Flandreau, SD, the daughter of Virgil and Francis (Wienert) Madson. She met her husband Arlen of 58 years when he was a farm hand on the family farm; It was a true love story. Arlen and Sharon were married on September 1, 1962 after which they lived in Sioux Falls SD where Sharon completed her nursing degree. In 1965 they moved to Volin SD where they lived for 50 plus years and raised three (3) children before moving to Yankton in 2015. Sharon started her nursing career at Sioux Valley Hospital and after moving to Volin she worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for 2 years and ended her career at The Human Services Center with over 30 years of service. She was also very active for over 20 years in the Volin First Responders. She retired in 1998 to spend more time with her husband and grandchildren.
Her love of nature, camping and the outdoors lead to being a campground hostess with her husband for 22 years and took an active role in camping groups. They bought a place in Mission TX and wintered there for 18 years. When she was at Heritage Park she volunteered constantly and participated in every aspect of the park. It was there that Sharon got to say hello to all her winter friends and also where the Lord decided to take her home on the morning after their arrival in Texas on November 17, 2020. Sharon was a beloved friend, neighbor, nurse, mother, grandmother, and wife that impacted many peoples’ lives. Her warm heart and dedication to the needs of the people around her were beyond compare. The love that Sharon bestowed on those she leaves behind will forever fill their hearts with kindness.
Sharon is survived by her husband Arlen (Dutch), their faithful dog Toby, her three children Deborah (Todd) Koch, Spokane Valley WA, Pam Sciancalepore, Spokane Valley WA, and Brad (Diana) Steenhoven of Yankton, SD. 11 grandchildren Marshall Cooley, Michelle Cooley, Johna (Josh) Kreiter, Nathaniel Koch, Levi Steenhoven, Briana Kling, Shauna Sciancalepore, Kironee Randall, Destiny Randall, Ann Sciancalepore and Dylan Koch and 6 great grandchildren, 1 sister Judy (Pat) Keating and 1 brother Cliff (Donna) Madson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Francis Madson.
